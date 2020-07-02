A structure was destroyed by a human-caused fire near Kimberly Wednesday.
The John Day Interagency Dispatch Center received a report of a fire about 6 miles west of Monument at a residence on Highway 402 at about 1 p.m. July 1.
The fire was was controlled at 8:05 p.m.
Oregon Department of Forestry Central Oregon District Public Information Officer Christie Shaw said the fire was human-caused, but it was still under investigation.
She said the fire burned a little over 30 acres, and most of what was burned was grass and brush in terms of the wildland fuels.
ODF was assisted by type 1 helicopters available from federal partners, seven wildland engines, a local landowner's bulldozer, a bulldozer from ODF and assistance from the Monument Fire Department.
"By early evening last night, we had gotten it fully lined so some of the lines are dozer lines and some of the lines were hand lines where they couldn't get to with the dozer," Shaw said. "Once they finished securing that line and once the spread of the fire has stopped, they began to mop-up and continue those activities today."
Monument Fire Chief Jeremy Boyer did not immediately respond to a voicemail from the Eagle.
