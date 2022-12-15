Humbolt Elementary kindergartners, from left, Genna McHatton, Teagan Norland, Lilly Westlund and Pepper Walton sing Christmas carols on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Valley View Assisted Living in John Day with encouragement from teacher Stacey Broaddus, top left, and classroom aide Kendall John.
Gus Springer adjusts Noah Mooney's antlers while Pepper Walton looks on. The three were among a group of Humbolt Elementary kindergarten students who sang Christmas carols for residents of Valley View Assisted Living in John Day on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
JOHN DAY — Holiday traditions come in all flavors, but some are sweeter than others.
For more years than anyone can remember with certainty, kindergarten students from Humbolt Elementary have been riding the big yellow school bus from Canyon City to Valley View Assisted Living in John Day, where the kinders show off their kooky holiday hats and regale the old folks with a few favorite Christmas carols.
On Wednesday, Dec. 14, kindergarten teachers Stacey Broaddus and Sena Raschio led their charges through spirited renditions of “Jingle Bells,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed reindeer” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”
With COVID precautions still in place, the kids couldn’t go inside. Instead, they stood on the back patio while the Valley View residents watched and listened through open double doors.
According to Janet Binger, the activities director at Valley View, the visit was a big hit with the senior set.
“They were so delighted,” she said.
“It’s about the kids coming, of course, but they sing songs that help (the residents) reminisce,” Binger added. “After the kids left, they were talking about the songs they used to sing at Christmas when they were kids.”
Since the onset of the pandemic, opportunities for residents of senior care facilities to have in-person visitors have been severely limited. That makes events like Wednesday’s Christmas carol serenade even more special for Valley View residents, according to Binger.
“Community inclusion is a pretty big deal,” she said.
“People were so happy. They couldn’t stop smiling.”
The kids got a lot out of it, too.
Raschio said her kindergarten students have been learning lessons taken from a social and emotional curriculum that focuses on concepts such as “happy thoughts” and “loving thoughts.” After Wednesday’s visit to Valley View, she could see the kinders making connections between what they’ve learned in school and how their actions impact others.
“We talked about it when they came in,” Raschio said.
“They all understood that they were helping people to grow their love thought and that made their happy thought grow. So they were all very proud and happy that they were able to do that.”
