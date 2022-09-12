JOHN DAY — Two teachers have won the Grant Education Service District's Crystal Apple Award, which is given to outstanding employees in recognition of classroom, school district and community leadership and innovation, as well as the implementation of best classroom practices.
The 2022 award winners are Robyn Miller, a third grade teacher at Humbolt Elementary in the Grant School District, and Jill Wright, a preschool teacher in the Prairie City School District. Candidates for the Crystal Apple were nominated by a member of their community.
Robyn Miller’s award letter said she’s become the teacher people go to for advice, words of encouragement or ideas about what to do with students who are struggling. The letter also describes Miller as somebody who is in the teaching field because she loves students.
One person wrote, “(Miller) is the glue that holds us all together and keeps everyone positive and working hard to give their students the best learning environment.”
The letter also credits Miller with helping turn Prairie City’s preschool program into a powerhouse, with enrollment rising every year and students learning more.
Jill Wright’s letter contained just as much praise, first highlighting the fact that she has been a fixture in the Prairie City School District for 27 years. The letter also states that Wright always wants to better herself educationally so she can do a better job in the classroom.
“Jill was born to be a teacher and has had the love and respect of her students and their parents in every position she has held," one person wrote.
Both letters contained a message from Grant ESD Superintendent Robert Waltenberg congratulating both recipients on their awards and stressing that they were both very deserving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.