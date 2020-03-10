Whitetail Properties, a real estate company specialized in hunting properties, ranches, farms and timber lands, expanded to the west side of the United States with help from their first land specialist and broker in Oregon, Brandon Hutchison.
Hutchison, who was born and raised in the Blue Mountains, has almost 10 years of experience in the outdoor industry and sales. When he started looking for a job in the outdoors, a friend who works for Whitetail Properties recommended Hutchison work for the company.
“They were looking to branch out further west so I reached out and contacted them, and long story short, I decided it was the job I wanted and I was the guy they were looking for to represent them in Oregon,” Hutchison said. “I’ve been nothing but happy because one of the things that stands out for me is the level of support from the corporate office and lots of training opportunities and experience to rely on.”
Hutchison has a property that will be coming to market in March with additional properties coming in the near future once the weather clears up. As the first land specialist and broker for Whitetail Properties, this has been a learning experience for Hutchison, but he has received ample support from Whitetail.
“I have an awesome team behind me, and my principal broker is a 10 in every sense of the word, and he has helped me with the ins and outs that comes with being a new broker,” Hutchison said.
The company also has the show “Whitetail Properties” on the Sportsman Channel. November Studios does the production for the show, and agents have the option to use the studio or the production crew can visit properties to do the listings and shoot photo or video.
Hutchison enjoys his work and values the chance to represent something he is passionate about. Hutchison has grown up participating in outdoor recreational activities and embraces outdoor opportunities. Hutchison said that Northeast Oregon is abundant with opportunities for people looking to go outdoors and explore public grounds.
“I’m not out there just selling properties to make a buck,” Hutchison said. “When I am researching property or talking with somebody, it’s something that is very easy for me to get involved in and talk about the recreational opportunities and the success people have had hunting, fishing or out hiking and biking. This is something that is close to my heart and is something I really enjoy.”
Contact Hutchison at 541-620-4143 or email him at brandon.hutchison@whitetailproperties.com for questions or comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.