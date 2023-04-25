CANYON CITY — An iconic Grant County restaurant has completed its first quarter-year in a new location.
The Squeeze-In restaurant, for decades a fixture at 423 W. Main St. in John Day, vacated that address in October and reopened on Jan. 6 at 295 S. Canyon Blvd. in Canyon City.
Since then, says owner Shawn Duncan, business has been good.
“People have been very welcoming,” she said. “They’re happy to see us open again.”
The new premises are “quite different from what we had,” added Duncan, “but we have a lot more space. I think it’s a good place.”
Duncan, 67, has a long history with the Squeeze-In. Born in Vancouver, Washington, she waited tables as a young woman at restaurants in Eugene, Oregon, and Petersburg, Alaska. Moving to Grant County at the age of 22, Duncan worked at Montgomery Ward in John Day and the Silver Spur restaurant in Mt. Vernon before joining the staff of the Squeeze-In. There, she worked as a server and manager for the restaurant’s original owner, Jeanette Newman, for 13 years before buying the business in 2013.
The restaurant’s new iteration — in a building whose previous occupants have included a Chinese restaurant, a bakery and the Painted Sky Center for the Arts — boasts substantially more square footage than the old. Facing Canyon City Boulevard to the west and Washington Street to the east, the public portion of the premises comprises two spacious, high-ceilinged rooms: the main dining room in front and the adults-only bar and game room in back.
“We’re still working on getting our rooms decorated,” said Duncan. So far, however, the new location’s ambience mirrors that of the old: informal and unpretentious, with a simple, functional layout and folksy wall decor that engender a homey, “come as you are” atmosphere.
At the previous location, the restaurant’s five video lottery terminals were jammed into a small room beside the main entrance to the dining room. At the new, they are spread along the north wall of the large bar and game room, which also is outfitted with a lengthy bar and widely spaced booths and tables. Tall windows (covered by tinted screens to shield, as required by state law, the lottery terminals from outside view) span the room’s east wall and open to views of the imposing, stone-clad Canyon City Community Hall and historic St. Thomas Episcopal Church.
Since the move, the Squeeze-In’s menu has remained largely the same. All-day breakfasts feature pancakes, waffles, omelets, and biscuits and gravy. Burgers, sandwiches and salads dominate the lunch offerings. Dinner selections are replete with “comfort food” favorites like meatloaf, country-fried steak, and breaded cod with mashed potatoes and gravy.
To that familiar fare, “we’ve added a few things,” said Duncan, including chicken benedicts, salmon burgers, Monte Cristo sandwiches and “beefy swiss melts.” Of the menu, Duncan admitted, “I was supposed to make it smaller, and I made it larger.”
One popular holdover from the old location is the 10% meal discount for military veterans.
“I’ve always been there for the veterans,” said Duncan, whose father served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. And because the restaurant still was between locations on Veterans Day last year, “this spring we’ll be having our own special Squeeze-In veterans’ thank-you.”
Duncan also plans to revive the restaurant’s longstanding tradition of free Christmas Day meals for needy Grant County residents, which she missed last year “and the two years before that because of COVID.”
Duncan’s community service initiatives extend to activities outside the restaurant, as well.
“I’m on the board of Hope 4 Paws,” she said. “We rehome, spay and neuter dogs and cats.”
And she is running in the May special election to retain her seat on the Grant County Transportation Board, the entity that operates the People Mover, to which she was appointed last year.
A large contingent of employees at the old location followed Duncan to the new. Among them: server Toni McCollum, who has worked at the restaurant, she said, “off and on” some six of the past 10 years; servers Patty Ross and Dale Finley; chef Joyce Cearns; Dori Doty and Kalinin Cummings, who pull “double duty” as servers and chefs; and Damon Moles, dishwasher and, says Duncan, “all-around everything.”
“We really appreciate all of our help who have stuck through everything with us,” said Duncan.
A recent Friday evening saw the restaurant bustling, with 20 patrons having dinner and all five video lottery terminals in use. Still, Duncan believes some residents aren’t aware of the restaurant’s reopening.
“I think the word’s still getting out there,” speculated Duncan. “I’ve been trying to get the word out as much as I can, through Facebook, and we put out posters and flyers in places.”
As well, she added, “I’m thinking of having a grand reopening, probably this spring. I’ll put it in the paper, on the radio.”
“We love our customers,” Duncan concluded. “We appreciate them coming back. If it wasn’t for our customers, we wouldn’t have made this move.”
