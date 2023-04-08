JOHN DAY — The John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District is looking to fill an opening on its board of directors.
Rich Lallatin has resigned his seat on the board to go on a two-year church mission, according to information provided by the district.
People interested in filling the two years remaining on Lallatin’s term are encouraged to submit a letter by April 21 indicating why they are interested in serving on the board and what skills, abilities and knowledge they bring to the position.
The opening will be filled by a vote of the board.
Letters of interest can be dropped off at the district office, 845 NW Bridge St. in John Day, or emailed to jdccparks.rec@gmail.com.
Lawmakers plan town hall
SALEM — Grant County’s representatives in the state Legislature will co-host a virtual town hall meeting this week.
Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, and Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, will host the Zoom meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12.
The two lawmakers will provide an overview of the legislative session so far, give updates on key bills and answer questions from constituents. They will also discuss the upcoming Joint Ways & means Committee Roadshow, which will be in Ontario on April 28.
Advance registration is required and is available online at https://tinyurl.com/mrcwuwur. Questions can be submitted in advance during registration, using the Q&A function in Zoom during the event or asked live during the town hall.
Comments open on groundwater rules
SALEM — The Oregon Water Resources Department is proposing changes to the rules that govern groundwater withdrawals, and the public is invited to comment on the plan.
When groundwater levels are low, the state has the power to declare critical groundwater areas, or CGWAs, to preserve water. According to the department, the rules need to be changed to bring them up to date and align them with current water laws.
