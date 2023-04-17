Merkley plans Grant County visit
PRAIRIE CITY — U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley will hold a town hall in Grant County this weekend.
The public meeting will take place starting at 3 p.m. in the Prairie City Community Center, 211 W. Sixth St. in Prairie City.
Merkley will update constituents on the latest developments in Congress and answer questions from the audience.
The in-person visit will be part of a two-day, five-county swing through Central and Eastern Oregon.
Local student on chancellor’s list
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A Grant County student has been recognized for a high level of academic achievement at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.
Malinda Vanloo of John Day has been named to the fall 2022 chancellor’s list, the university announced.
The academic honor is reserved for students earning a grade point average of 3.9 or higher. Students with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.9 are named to the dean’s list.
Fossil Beds to host cleanup day
KIMBERLY — The John Day Fossil Beds National Monument is calling for volunteers to help spruce up the area.
Volunteers will pick up litter along the shoulder of Highway 19 on Saturday, April 22, or Earth Day — which also happens to fall during National Park Week and National Volunteer Week.
The event will run from 9:45 a.m. to noon, which includes a safety briefing. Safety vests, trash bags, gloves and tongs will be provided.
Volunteers should wear closed-toe shoes and bring sun protection and water. The monument will provide snacks and treats for volunteers.
For more information, call Rita Garcia at 541-987-2333, ext. 1214, or Miranda Allen at ext. 1233.
BEO posts earnings report
HEPPNER — BEO Bancorp, parent company of the Bank of Eastern Oregon, announced consolidated net income of $3.3 million or $2.75 per share for the first quarter of 2023, up sharply from 67 cents per share during the same period in 2022.
Total assets were $852.9 million, up 2.5% year over year. Net loans were $479.5 million, up 1.9% from the first quarter of 2022, and deposits were $777.6 million, up 1.5%.
Shareholder equity was up 13.3% from the first quarter of 2022, with return on average assets of 1.52% and return on average equity of 25.58%, the bank announced.
President and CEO Jeff Bailey pointed to the bank’s financial performance as a sign of strength and noted the institution has high liquidity and a strong equity position, drawing a contrast between the Bank of Eastern Oregon and the failed Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.
“The media has given a tremendous amount of attention to those bank failures in early March,” Bailey said in a news release.
“Those failed banks had a drastically different business model catering to a vastly different clientele,” he added. “Their balance sheets were structured significantly different and risk profiles were completely opposite of most community-based financial institutions.”
