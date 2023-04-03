OTEC warns of scam calls
LA GRANDE — Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative officials are warning customers to watch out for scam calls.
According to the La Grande-based electric co-op, some member-owners have been receiving calls from people claiming to represent OTEC and threatening to cut their power off immediately. Other callers urge the member-owner to call a non-OTEC number to receive a special offer.
These calls are scams, co-op officials say.
Anyone who receives a call from someone claiming to represent OTEC who makes threats or demands immediate payment should hang up and call the co-op at 541-523-3616, OTEC officials advise.
County jobless rate dips
CANYON CITY — Unemployment was up year over year throughout Eastern Oregon in February — everywhere except Grant County, which bucked the trend with a slight dip in joblessness.
Grant County’s raw unemployment rate was 7.6% in February, down half a point from 8.1% at the same time last year, according to the latest data from the Oregon Employment Department. By contrast, joblessness rose in the other five counties of Eastern Oregon, with Wallowa County seeing the largest increase — a 1.6 percentage point jump to 8%.
Adjusted for seasonal fluctuations, Grant County’s jobless rate was 6.5% in February, down slightly from 6.7% in January, the department reported.
Total nonfarm employment was 2,310 in February, an increase of 10 jobs from January and 50 more jobs than the county had in February 2022. Total private employment was 1,330, up 10 from the previous month and up 20 from the same time a year ago. Government employment was 980, unchanged from the month before and up 30 year over year.
The county’s largest private sector employer was retail trade, with 250 jobs, followed by education and health services (200), leisure and hospitality (160), mining and logging (130) and manufacturing (100).
Local government had the most public sector jobs, with 660. Federal government had 190 jobs, and state government accounted for 130.
Time to ditch studded tires
Even though snow continues to fall in parts of the state, the time has come to take those studded tires off your rig.
Friday, March 31, was the deadline to remove studded tires for the season, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced.
Drivers with studded tires on their vehicles after the March 31 deadline may receive a traffic citation that carries a $165 fine.
Even though studded tires are allowed in Oregon between Nov. 1 and March 31, ODOT urges drivers to use alternatives such as traction tires or chains. A 2014 study found that studded tires cause about $8.5 million in damage to state highways each year.
Transportation plan up for comment
SALEM — A draft version of the new Oregon Transportation Plan is now available for public comment.
The document will guide important decisions about the state’s transportation infrastructure for the next 25 years.
Public comment on the plan will be accepted through May 12.
The plan is available for review on ODOT’s online project page at https://tinyurl.com/pfj5jcan.
Fact sheets, FAQs and comment forms are available on the same web page.
— Blue Mountain Eagle
