Lawmakers plan virtual town hall
SALEM — Grant County’s representatives in the Legislature will hold a virtual town hall for constituents next week.
Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, and Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, will host the online meeting from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1.
They will discuss the current legislative session, upcoming policy matters and issues in their Eastern Oregon districts, as well as answer questions and take comments from the public.
Members of the public can join the meeting via Facebook Live or on Zoom. To register for the Zoom meeting, go to www.bit.ly/MarchJVTH online.
Nominations open for Sparky Awards
SALEM — The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal is accepting nominations for the 2023 Sparky Awards.
The awards honor outstanding achievements in community fire prevention and safety. Each year, the Golden Sparky Award is presented to a member of the Oregon fire service, while the Silver Sparky goes to a member of the public.
“We know Oregonians are doing great work around fire prevention and safety in their communities,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “This is a great opportunity to honor their achievements. Past recipients were instrumental in creating fire-adapted communities, leading smoke alarm installations at the neighborhood level and advocating for fire safety through creative campaigns.
Last year’s Silver Sparky winner was Irene Jerome, longtime coordinator of Grant County’s Firewise program.
Nominations can be emailed to OSFM.PublicAffairs@osp.oregon.gov or mailed to OSFM Public Affairs, 3565 Trelstad Ave. SE, Salem, OR 97317. The deadline is April 3.
Include an explanation and examples of the nominee’s contributions to preventing fires and fire losses in Oregon. Nomination forms can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/d7rbpzmu.
Broadband meetings planned
PORTLAND — An online meeting is scheduled this week to discuss plans for providing broadband internet access to Oregon’s most rural communities.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Utilities Service has funding to provide technical assistance and pre-development planning activities to rural communities seeking better internet access.
Members of the public and community representatives are invited to attend the virtual meeting to provide feedback the challenges communities face in gaining access to broadband internet service, the types of technical assistance resources that would best serve the needs of these communities and how the Rural Utilities Service can best provide this support.
The virtual meeting will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. To register for the session, go to https://tinyurl.com/4zjvm4c9 online.
A meeting for technical assistance providers interested in participating in the program will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. To register for that session, go to https://tinyurl.com/2z34n7bm.
Fiber Fest offers scholarship
PRAIRIE CITY — Applications are now being accepted for the Prairie City Fiber Fest FFA Scholarship.
The deadline to apply is March 31.
The Prairie City Fiber Fest will award a $1,000 college scholarship to a graduating FFA member from the area. Application forms and requirements can be found online at prairiecityfiberfest.com or can be picked up from the Extension Service office or guidance counselors at Grant Union and Prairie City high schools.
The Prairie City Fiber Fest is a nonprofit organization the supports Grant County 4-H and FFA groups. This year’s Fiber Fest will be held on July 29 and 30.
