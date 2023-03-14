Transportation projects previewed
LA GRANDE — Two regional transportation planning bodies will hold a joint meeting this week to discuss Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, or STIP, projects proposed for the 2024-27 time frame. The meeting is open to the public.
More than 60 STIP projects are proposed for Eastern Oregon.
The Northeast Area Commission on Transportation and the Southeast Area Commission on Transportation will hold a joint meeting in two locations as well as virtually via Microsoft Teams.
The meetings will be held from 9 to noon on Thursday, March 16. In-person locations are the Oregon Department of Transportation Region 5 headquarters, 3012 Island Ave. in La Grande, and the Burns Community Center, 484 N. Broadway in Burns. For connection options via Microsoft Teams, see the meeting agenda online at https://tinyurl.com/yck4795j.
Stamp art contest opens
SALEM — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is inviting artists to compete in its three 2024 stamp art contests.
The winner in each contest will receive a $2,000 prize, and the winning artwork will be used in collector’s stamps and other promotional items to raise money to protect Oregon’s fish, wildlife and habitat.
Collector’s stamps will be produced in three categories:
• Habitat Conservation Stamp: Entries must feature an eligible species from the Oregon Conservation Strategy in its natural habitat.
• Waterfowl Stamp: This year’s entries must feature the trumpeter swan in a natural habitat setting.
• Upland Game Bird Stamp: All entries are to feature the gray partridge in its natural habitat.
Entries will be accepted starting Aug. 25 through 5 p.m. on Sept. 29 at ODFW headquarters, 4034 Fairview Industrial Drive SE, Salem, OR 97302. Contest rules and entry forms are available online at https://tinyurl.com/yffhb6c7.
Ag scholarships available
JOHN DAY — The Grant County Ranch & Rodeo Museum is accepting applications for two $500 scholarships.
The Janice and A.C. Bond Agricultural Scholarship is for students pursuing degrees in agricultural sciences and agricultural business. Applications are available at the Grant County Education Service District and from high school counselors in Grant County schools.
The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. on May 31.
— Blue Mountain Eagle
BLM seeks input on land buy
PRINEVILLE — The Bureau of Land Management is considering the purchase of about 4,000 acres along the John Day River, and the public is invited to comment.
Currently owned by the Western Rivers Conservancy, the property is on the west side of the river about 14 miles east of Wasco. The area is generally known as McDonald’s Ferry and is on the west side of McDonald’s Crossing. The river crossing was used by emigrants on the Oregon Trail.
The land would be used to provide a wide range of recreational opportunities, including boating access, hiking and camping, as well as interpretive opportunities for the Oregon National Historic Trail. It would also be managed to maintain and restore healthy rangelands and wildlife habitat and restore critical habitat for mid-Columbia summer steelhead.
An environmental assessment of the proposed land purchase has been completed, opening a 30-day public comment period. Comments must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on April 5.
Written comments can be emailed to blm_or_pr_lands@blm.gov or mailed to BLM Central Oregon Field Office, Central Oregon Field Manager, 3050 NE Third St., Prineville, OR 97754.
