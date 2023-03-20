New walking group forming
JOHN DAY — Do you need more exercise? A new walking group is forming for adults in the John Day/Canyon City area who exercise fewer than three days a week.
The effort is sponsored by the Grant County Library and the Oregon Health and Science University School of Nursing.
The group will walk together and discuss how to make walking easier in the community. It will be part of a study about group-based walking programs and civic engagement programs led by principal investigator Cynthia Perry.
Participants will receive a Fitbit and a T-shirt and will be invited to participate for two years. They will also be asked to complete surveys and health assessments.
Interested persons should call 541-575-1992 or email grant047@ortelco.net.
Scholarship deadline extended
PRAIRIE CITY — The deadline to apply for the Prairie City Fiber Fest Scholarship has been extended to May 1.
Application forms and requirements can be found online at prairiecityfiberfest.com or picked up from guidance counselors at Prairie City or Grant Union High School.
The $1,000 scholarship will go to a graduating high school senior from Grant County who participates in the FFA program.
Justice Court closed for training
CANYON CITY — The offices of the Grant County Justice Court will be closed Tuesday-Friday, March 21-24.
The staff will be out of the office for training but will be returning phone calls and responding to emails as usual.
BLM camping fees to rise
HINES — The Bureau of Land Management is raising fees for overnight camping at a half-dozen campgrounds in Eastern Oregon, the agency announced.
Starting April 1, fees will rise to $16 per night for the first vehicle and $5 per night for each additional vehicle at Page Springs, Fish Lake, Jackman Park, South Steens Family, South Steens Equestrian and Chickahominy Reservoir campgrounds.
The fees will go to support recreation on the BLM’s Burns District, according to a press release. The money will go to improved signs, campground road maintenance, site graveling, picnic table and fire ring replacement, trail maintenance, campground amenity improvements, sanitation services and support for site hosts.
People with an America the Beautiful Pass or Senior Pass get a 50% discount. The passes are available at most BLM offices.
Conservation aid available
PORTLAND — Federal funding is available for farmers, ranchers and forestland owners for voluntary conservation activities through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Conservation Service.
The agency has announced a new signup deadline for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program and the Regional Conservation Partnership Program. Applications must be received by April 7 to be considered for the second round of fiscal year 2023 funding.
The deadline applies to a number of initiatives under the EQIP and RCPP umbrellas. They include conservation incentive contracts, Inflation Reduction Act funding, the Southern Blues Restoration Project and Sage Grouse Habitat Conservation Strategy.
For more information or to apply for assistance, call the USDA Service Center for Grant County at 541-575-1274 or stop by the office at 721 S. Canyon Blvd. in John Day.
— Blue Mountain Eagle
