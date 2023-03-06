Local student makes dean’s list
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Riley Robertson, a 2022 graduate of Grant Union High School, has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Colorado State University.
The academic distinction is reserved for students who complete at least 12 credit hours of coursework with a grade point average of 3.8 or better.
CSP deadline March 31
PORTLAND — March 31 is the deadline for Conservation Stewardship Program applications to be considered for funding this year.
The program, administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, pays farmers, ranchers and forest landowners for expanding conservation activities while maintaining agricultural production on their land. The program also encourages the adoption of new technologies and management techniques.
Although applications are accepted year-round, producers must submit applications to their local Natural Resources Conservation Service office by the end of this month to ensure their applications will be considered for 2023 funding.
More information about the program is available online at https://tinyurl.com/2sxaavcd.
The program’s Grant County office is at 721 S., Canyon Blvd. in John Day. The phone number is 541-575-0135.
Homeowner Assistance Fund reopens
SALEM — Starting Wednesday, March 8, Oregon Housing and Community Services will resume accepting applications for the Oregon Homeowner Assistance Fund, the agency announced.
The agency estimates the program has enough funds to support roughly 700 additional homeowners.
The program offers temporary COVID-19 mortgage relief intended to support low- to moderate-income homeowners who have suffered hardship due to the pandemic. Assistance has been paused since Nov. 30.
Application forms and more information about the program are available online at oregonhomeownerassistance.org.
File a return to claim credits
SALEM — A number of tax credits are available to low- to moderate-income families, but they must file a tax return to claim them, the Oregon Department of Revenue announced.
There are four main tax credits available to lower-income families.
• The federal Child Tax Credit provides a tax break for families with qualifying children.
• The federal Earned Income Tax Credit is a refundable credit available to the families of low- and moderate-income workers.
• Taxpayers who qualify for the EITC can also claim the Oregon Earned Income Credit.
• The Working Family Household and Dependent Care Credit helps families pay for care of their dependents while they’re working or looking or work.
All four of these tax credits are fully or partially refundable, meaning that any portion of the credit that exceeds what the taxpayer owes can be refunded to them. Even individuals who don’t owe any tax can claim these credits — but only if they file a tax return.
Information on tax preparation assistance is available online at https://tinyurl.com/46wyt7rk.
— Blue Mountain Eagle
