GUHS student headed to DC
BAKER CITY — A Grant County teen will travel to the nation’s capital next month to represent the Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative in the Washington, D.C., Youth Tour.
Abbie Justice, a junior at Grant Union High School, was selected from a number of applicants to take part in the one-week trip, where she will join other youths representing co-ops from across the nation.
The youth tour is organized through the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association and is offered to high school juniors throughout the nation. Participants receive an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. They learn about the nation’s history, get to know other teens from across the country and have the opportunity to discuss current issues with members of Congress.
Justice is involved with 4-H, FFA and Future Business Leaders of America. She competes in track and field and cross country for the Grant Union Prospectors, and she also volunteers as a teacher with the Painted Sky Center for the Arts.
“Abbie is a leader, both inside and outside the classroom,” said Lea Hoover, OTEC’s director of member and strategic services and executive director of the OTEC Member Foundation. “We know this trip to Washington, D.C., will provide valuable, lifelong experiences for this student and help equip her to become a community leader in the future.”
OSP offers boat inspections
JOHN DAY — The Oregon State Police will conduct boat safety inspections in John Day this month.
Inspections will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 20, at the weigh scale across from the Sinclair gas station on Highway 26 on the west side of town.
The John Day event will be one of numerous voluntary boat inspections held at locations around the state this month. The inspections let boat owners ensure their vessels are safe and in compliance with the law as boating season gets underway.
No reservations are necessary. Fish and wildlife troopers and marine deputies will be on hand to answer questions from the public and provide informational handouts.
OTEC holds annual meeting
LA GRANDE — Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative held its annual meeting Saturday, May 6, at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande. The annual event, as mandated by the cooperative’s policies and procedures, was used to discuss several items from the past year as well as looking forward to the future. During the meeting, OTEC Board President Wayne Overton and Chief Executive Officer Les Penning provided reports on the status of the cooperative. They spoke about the cooperative’s recent developments, achievements and plans for the future.
OTEC Member Foundation Board Chair Charlene Chase and Executive Director Lea Hoover also gave an update on the status of the foundation. They shared information about the foundation’s recent initiatives and projects and how they were aligned with OTEC’s mission to serve the community.
The main focus of the meeting, however, was the announcement of the election results for three board of directors positions and bylaw changes. The winners of the board of directors positions were Jeff Clark for Position 1, Union County; Aletha Bonebrake for Position 2, Baker County; and Robert Cargill for Position 3, Harney County. The bylaw changes were approved with 2,480 votes.
— EO Media Group
