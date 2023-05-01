OTEC slates wildfire meetings
BAKER CITY — Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative is planning a series of wildfire preparedness town halls throughout its four-county service area, including two in Grant County.
OTEC officials will use the hourlong community meetings to provide information about the utility’s wildfire mitigation strategy and plans for public safety power shutoffs.
The first Grant County town hall will be held at 2 p.m. on May 11 at Long Creek City Hall, 250 SW Hardisty St.
The second will be at 5:30 p.m. May 18 at the John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd.
More information is available online at www.otec.coop/safety or by calling 541-523-3616.
Mushroom permits available
JOHN DAY — With mushroom season beginning in Eastern Oregon, national forest officials in the Blue Mountains region remind foragers that picking mushrooms for personal use is free but commercial harvesting requires a permit.
Individuals can harvest, possess or transport less than a gallon of wild mushrooms from the Malheur, Umatilla or Wallowa-Whitman National Forest in Oregon (in Washington, individuals can pick, have or transport any amount up to 5 gallons) as long as the fungi are for personal consumption, forest officials announced in a press release.
For larger personal-use amounts, or if the mushrooms are to be sold, bartered or given away, a commercial use permit is required.
Commercial mushroom permits cost $2 per day, with a 10-day minimum purchase. An annual permit, valid from May 1 through Dec. 31, costs $100. Commercial pickers and buyers who plan to camp overnight on national forest land must have an industrial camping permit and are prohibited from using developed campgrounds.
Permits are available from the individual national forests and can be purchased online or at the local ranger district office.
Hospital golf scramble July 8
JOHN DAY — Teams are forming for this year’s Blue Mountain Healthcare Foundation Golf Scramble, scheduled for Saturday, July 8, at the John Day Golf Club, 27631 Golf Club Road.
The 18-hole scramble-style golf tournament is an annual fundraiser for the Blue Mountain Healthcare Foundation, which supports the work of Blue Mountain Hospital. All proceeds from this year’s scramble will go toward the purchase of a portable ultrasound machine.
Check-in and breakfast begin at 8 a.m., with a 9 a.m. tee time. The cost is $75 per person or $300 for a team of four.
Entry forms are available in the downstairs lobby of Blue Mountain Hospital, 170 Ford Road, John Day, or online at bluemountainhospital.org. For more information, call 541-575-1311, ext. 2213.
County jobless rate falls
SALEM — Grant County’s unemployment rate fell a full percentage point in March to 6.5%, down from 7.5% the month before, according to the latest data from the Oregon Employment Department. The jobless level was also down significantly from March 2022, when unemployment stood at 7.4%.
Adjusted for seasonal fluctuations, Grant County’s unemployment rate was 6.1% in March, down from 6.5% in February but up from 5.4% in March 2022.
Some 199 Grant County workers were out of a job in March, down from 230 the month before, the department reported.
Total nonfarm employment was 2,340, up from 2,310 the month before. Those numbers do not include the self-employed, volunteers, unpaid family employees and domestic workers.
Total private sector employment was 1,340, up 10 jobs from February. Trade, transportation and utilities was the county’s largest private employer with 340 jobs, with retail trade accounting for 250 of those. Next came mining, logging and construction with 200 jobs, followed by private education and health services (200), leisure and hospitality (180), professional and business services (120) and manufacturing (100).
The public sector added 20 jobs, 10 each in federal and local government, for a total of 1,000. Grant County had 670 local government jobs in March, 200 federal positions and 130 state jobs.
