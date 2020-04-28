As more and more rural Oregonians grow frustrated with politics on the west side of the state, a separatist group that is seeking to move Oregon’s border to create a “Greater Idaho” is collecting signatures to have the proposal on the ballot for November’s general election in Grant County that would require the Grant County Court to meet to discuss joining Idaho.
County Clerk Brenda Percy said the petitioners must submit 231 valid signatures from active Grant County registered voters by Aug. 5.
The petition is about the “Greater Idaho” effort, a movement that advocates for the adjustment of the current state boundaries of Idaho, California and Oregon, thereby increasing the size of Idaho to encompass several rural counties that are in California and Oregon. Grant County is one of the 19 Oregon counties the group seeks to have moved into the jurisdiction of the state of Idaho.
The petition mandates the Grant County Court hold three meetings a year for the specific purpose of discussing the merit of promoting the relocation of the ldaho border to encompass Grant County within the state of ldaho.
Greater Idaho spokesman Mike McCarter said the movement’s purpose is to preserve rural values.
“There is a distinct difference between rural and urban folk in Oregon,” McCarter told the Eagle. “I am itching to get over to Grant County and talk to the people over there.”
Although few people are collecting signatures in traditional ways because of social distancing, petitions can still be downloaded from greaterideaho.org or picked up at certain locations.
McCarter said rural counties have been outraged by laws coming out of the Oregon Legislature that threaten rural values. He said rural voices are ignored because they are outnumbered.
“I have been called everything from ‘knuckle-dragger’ to ‘old white man’ in trying to move this forward,” McCarter said.
