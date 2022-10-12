Forest Service vehicle

Officers from the Oregon State Police and Grant County Sheriff's Office stopped a Forest Service truck on Highway 26 west of Prairie City and took Hal Andrew Davis III into custody on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Davis, an inmate at the Powder River Correctional Facility in Baker City, allegedly stole the vehicle while on a work crew detail.

 Grant County Sheriff's Office/Contributed Photo

PRAIRIE CITY — An inmate from the Powder River Correctional Facility in Baker City is back in custody after allegedly making off with a government vehicle while on a work crew detail for the U.S. Forest Service in Grant County.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Dans Creek area off US Highway 26 east of Prairie City.

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports.

