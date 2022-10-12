Officers from the Oregon State Police and Grant County Sheriff's Office stopped a Forest Service truck on Highway 26 west of Prairie City and took Hal Andrew Davis III into custody on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Davis, an inmate at the Powder River Correctional Facility in Baker City, allegedly stole the vehicle while on a work crew detail.
PRAIRIE CITY — An inmate from the Powder River Correctional Facility in Baker City is back in custody after allegedly making off with a government vehicle while on a work crew detail for the U.S. Forest Service in Grant County.
The incident occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Dans Creek area off US Highway 26 east of Prairie City.
Hal Andrew Davis III, 22, was part of a crew building a fence. Davis went back to a vehicle parking area for fencing material and then left the area in a Forest Service pickup truck that was left unattended with the keys in the ignition, according to information from the Grant County Sheriff's Office and Oregon Department of Corrections.
Davis left in the truck at approximately 1:20 p.m. and was intercepted by Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley near milepost 173 as he was headed west toward John Day. Davis was taken into custody without incident at 1:33 p.m. by Oregon State Police Recruit Trooper Parker James and Grant County Sheriff's Deputy Dan Komning. Sheriff McKinley and Grant County Emergency Manager Eric Bush assisted at the scene.
Davis entered Department of Corrections custody on March 24, 2022, from Lane County on charges of coercion, unauthorized use of a vehicle and eluding a police officer. His earliest release date was scheduled for April 17, 2024.
Davis is being held at the Grant County Jail on charges of second-degree escape and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle pending his return to the Powder River Correctional Facility.
