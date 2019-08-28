Two people were arrested on methamphetamine charges Aug. 27 in Mt. Vernon.
Grant County Undersheriff Zach Mobley said in a statement the Grant County Interagency Drug Team arrested Buford Breland of Mt. Vernon for unlawful delivery of methamphetamines, unlawful manufacture of methamphetamines, unlawful possession of methamphetamines and felon in possession of a weapon.
Mobley said Travis Palmer of Mt. Vernon was also arrested during the incident for unlawful possession of methamphetamines and a warrant.
During the operation, money, drug paraphernalia, scales, methamphetamine, a weapon and packaging materials were sized, Mobley said, as well as a vehicle with links to the case.
The investigation is ongoing.
