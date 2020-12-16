The investigation of a fatal shooting in John Day supported the initial findings that the act was in self-defense
Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter announced in a Dec. 16 press release he will not pursue charges against Lloyd N. Leach, 86, for shooting and killing Patrick L. Duignan, 34, Sept. 22 at an apartment on Southwest First Avenue in John Day.
Carpenter said he made the decision after reports, evidence, interviews and witnesses indicated that Leach acted in self-defense. The Oregon State Police major crimes team was activated and oversaw the investigation.
"Leach was justified in using physical force upon another person for self-defense from what Leach reasonably believed to be the use or imminent use of unlawful physical force," Carpenter said in the press release. "Further, given all the circumstances, Leach used a degree of force which Leach reasonably believed to be necessary for the purpose."
The investigation indicated Duignan was harassing Leach while Leach was attempting to get from his vehicle to his apartment. Leach got into his apartment and locked the door before Duignan burst through the door, Carpenter said.
"Duignan rushed down the hallway of the apartment and physically attacked Leach," Carpenter said. "During the altercation, Leach fired to shots from a handgun into Duignan."
Duignan died on scene.
