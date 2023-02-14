Progress timber and forests
Raw logs ready to be milled at Iron Triangle’s post and pole plant in Seneca.

 Blue Mountain Eagle, File

PENDLETON — Attorneys for Iron Triangle LLC have fired back in an antitrust lawsuit against the John Day-based company, asking a federal judge to throw the claim out of court.

Filed Sept. 15 in U.S. District Court in Pendleton, the suit seeks $117 million in damages from Iron Triangle LLC, Iron Triangle Logging and Russ Young, the owner of both companies. It alleges that Iron Triangle used its 10-year stewardship contract with the Malheur National Forest to create a monopoly in four areas of business: timber sales, contract logging, the saw-log market and the stewardship services market.

