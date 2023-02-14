PENDLETON — Attorneys for Iron Triangle LLC have fired back in an antitrust lawsuit against the John Day-based company, asking a federal judge to throw the claim out of court.
Filed Sept. 15 in U.S. District Court in Pendleton, the suit seeks $117 million in damages from Iron Triangle LLC, Iron Triangle Logging and Russ Young, the owner of both companies. It alleges that Iron Triangle used its 10-year stewardship contract with the Malheur National Forest to create a monopoly in four areas of business: timber sales, contract logging, the saw-log market and the stewardship services market.
The suit was filed by the Malheur Forest Fairness Coalition, a group of businesses, logging contractors and timber owners that includes Prairie Wood Products, Rude Logging, Brett Morris of Morris Forestry, Engle Contracting, brothers Doug and Darrell Emmel of Emmel Brothers Ranch, and Pat and Hedy Voigt of the Ricco Ranch.
In one of their initial filings, the plaintiffs had asked for a temporary restraining order to keep Iron Triangle from bidding on two timber sales totaling 20 million board feet coming out of the Malheur National Forest, but U.S. District Judge Marco Hernandez rejected that request.
Since then, court filings indicate, the two sides have engaged in settlement negotiations, but those talks appear to have stalled.
On Jan. 25, lawyers for the Malheur Forest Fairness Coalition filed an amended complaint that seeks to add Ochoco Lumber, the parent company of the Malheur Lumber mill in John Day, as a defendant in the suit. The plaintiffs claim Malheur Lumber has colluded with Iron Triangle in its monopolistic activities.
On Wednesday, Feb. 8, attorneys for the defendants filed a motion urging the judge to “dismiss plaintiffs’ first amended complaint … in its entirety and with prejudice for failure to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.”
Over the course of 55 pages, the defense motion uses a three-pronged argument to push back against the plaintiffs’ antitrust claims.
First, the motion argues that the Malheur Forest Fairness Coalition has failed to show that Iron Triangle has established a monopoly over any business within its market area.
It attacks the plaintiffs’ definition of the market as the Malheur National Forest and private timberlands in Grant County and the northern third of Harney County, arguing that a more realistic definition would include the neighboring Umatilla, Wallowa-Whitman and Ochoco national forests as well as lumber mills in Elgin, La Grande and Pilot Rock. It also rejects the claim that a “diabolical tying arrangement” exists between Iron Triangle and Malheur Lumber that limits the ability of other businesses to buy logs from Iron Triangle or sell them to the Malheur mill.
Second, the motion states, the plaintiffs have failed to demonstrate that Iron Triangle and Malheur Lumber have engaged in a conspiracy in restraint of trade.
Third, the defendants’ attorneys argue, the lawsuit improperly lumps Russ Young and Iron Triangle Logging in with Iron Triangle LLC, claiming there is no factual basis to hold Young or Iron Triangle’s logging arm liable under federal antitrust laws.
The motion ridicules the notion that the plaintiffs have been economically harmed by any action on Iron Triangle’s part.
“Why doesn’t (Prairie Wood Products) buy sawlogs from the Landowner Plaintiffs and hire the Logger Plaintiffs to cut them?” the motion asks. “The (first amended complaint) does not answer that question. Nor does it explain why Iron Triangle — which sells sawlogs — would have any economic interest in refusing to sell to (Prairie Wood Products).”
The Malheur Forest Fairness Coalition has not yet filed a response to the motion to dismiss.
