Temperatures in John Day averaged slightly colder than normal during the month of January, according to preliminary data received by the National Weather Service in Pendleton. The average temperature was 32 degrees, which was 1 degree below normal. High temperatures averaged 42.2 degrees, which was 0.3 degrees below normal. The highest was 53 degrees on Jan. 28. Low temperatures averaged 21.7 degrees, which was 1.7 degrees below normal. The lowest was 2 degrees on Jan. 1.
There were 29 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees. There were three days when the high temperature stayed below 32 degrees.
Precipitation totaled 0.93 inches during January, which was 0.05 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation was received on six days with the heaviest, 0.34 inches, reported on Jan. 23. Since October, the water year precipitation at John Day has been 4 inches, which is 0.56 inches below normal.
Snowfall totaled 4 inches with at least 1 inch of snow reported on two days. The heaviest snowfall was 2 inches, reported on Jan. 7. The greatest depth of snow on the ground was 3 inches on Jan. 1.
The outlook for February from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center calls for below-normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation. Normal highs for John Day during February are 47.4 degrees, and normal lows are 24.8 degrees.
The 30-year normal precipitation is 0.75 inches.
The National Weather Service is an office of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, an agency of the U.S. Commerce Department.
