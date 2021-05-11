Jim Kelly of Monument continues his work on the Oregon Board of Forestry as the new chairperson.
Oregon Department of Forestry announced on April 16 that they welcomed new board members and Kelly as the chairperson for the board. Kelly joined the board in 2018.
Kelly told the Eagle in an interview on April 28 that it’s pretty intimidating to be the new chair because of the numerous challenges in the Oregon forests on both the east and west sides, but he is ready to make sure the board fulfills its obligation to the people of Oregon.
“We’ve always had a lot of challenges, but with climate change and the prevalence and risk of fires, there’s a whole lot on our plate,” Kelly said.
There are three main responsibilities that ODF operates: fire suppression, managing the state forests and overseeing the rules that affect private landowners and timber companies related to harvest and forest management, according to Kelly.
A goal for Kelly as the chairperson is to make sure the board provides the state forester with both the direction and support the department needs to be successful.
Kelly said the Board of Forestry has been one of the most contentious of any state boards for a while due to past members representing the industry, landowners or conservation groups. Moving forward, he wants to build a board that is trusting of each other and is high functioning.
“That’s my first goal to get a group of people working well together,” Kelly said. “None of us are there with a job of representing a constituency. Our job by statute is to represent the people of Oregon.”
He said the board is currently overseeing the completion of a long process to institute a conservation plan on the state forests. He said a habitat conservation plan is an agreement with the federal government that can last 50 or more years. He said the agreement is a way to give landowners certainty going forward, which is big in the world of forestry.
He said they are also going to update the forestry program for Oregon.
“It’s all policy work that we do here, and the big change in the last 10 years has been climate change and the prevalence of fires,” Kelly said. “The priorities have shifted somewhat, so we’re going to try and update with all of that in mind.”
Kelly and his wife have lived in Grant County for almost 22 years, and he wanted to assure residents in the county and Eastern Oregon that they are not forgotten.
“Often times people in Eastern Oregon think they are forgotten, and I want to assure them that they’re not,” Kelly said. “Rest assured that I am super aware of the need for thinning projects and prescribed fires to make our drier forests healthier and protect our community and hopefully provide jobs. Grant County residents should know that they’ve got people on the board paying attention to the important issues here.”
