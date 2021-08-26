WorkSource is hosting a job fair Wednesday, Sept. 15, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Canyon City Park. Resume assistance workshops are available every Tuesday from 9-11 a.m. Employers interested in a spot at the event should contact Cindy Lemcke by calling 541-575-0744 or emailing Cindy.r.lemcke@oregon.gov or Sunshine Smarr by calling 541-575-0744, ext. 227, or emailing Sunshine@tecteam.org.

