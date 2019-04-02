Joe Wolter will be back in John Day for the sixth straight year to conduct a horsemanship and cow-working clinic at the Grant County Fairgrounds May 31 to June 2.
One of the most sought-after trainers working today, Wolter travels all over the world conducting clinics but says he always looks forward to John Day.
“It’s one of my favorite clinics,” he said in a press release. “The fairgrounds is great and everyone is so friendly and welcoming, plus there’s just a lot of good horse people that seem to show up for this one.”
Wolter began his career working for the renowned horseman Ray Hunt on the Soldier Meadows Ranch in Nevada. Later, he joined with legendary roper and rawhide braider Bill Dorrance to conduct the first ranch roping clinics, and also worked with Dorrance’s brother, master horseman Tom Dorrance. Both men were originally from Wallowa County.
He went on to train horses for the famed 6666 Ranch in Texas, as well as the Texas division of the Oxbow Ranch. His winnings include numerous versatility ranch horse competitions and ranch roping events. He has been a judge for the Road to the Horse, World Championship Colt Starting Competition in Lexington, Kentucky. He’s also a ranch roping judge at the annual Will James Roundup in Hardin, Montana, and a featured presenter at the Legacy of Legends annual gathering in Fort Worth, Texas.
“We’re so fortunate to have someone of Joe’s caliber coming to Grant County,” said clinic sponsor Patti Hudson of Long Creek. “I have riders signed up from all over Oregon, Washington, Idaho and California, but I would really like to see more locals take advantage of this opportunity right here in their backyard.”
A few openings remain in both classes, and anyone interested in riding in the clinic should contact Hudson as soon as possible to be sure of a spot. Auditors are also welcome at a cost of $30 per day. Admission is free to 4-H and FFA members. Toni Clark’s Chuck Wagon from Long Creek will serve a tri-tip dinner to participants on Saturday night.
“It’s just a great opportunity for horse folks from all over to get together, have a good time and learn from one of the best,” Hudson said.
For more information about the clinic, contact Patti Hudson at patti@pattihudson.com or 541-620-1951. To learn more about Wolter, visit joewolter.com.
