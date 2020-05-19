The John Day City Council is again applying for the BUILD grant, which could provide the city with up to $17 million for transportation infrastructure.
The deadline for the application was May 18, and this is the city’s second attempt. Their submission last year made it to the category of highly recommended applicants.
The BUILD grant would assist John Day by helping build a complete street network and transportation infrastructure that includes walking, biking, driving, automobiles and public transit, according to the agenda.
The city council agenda also states that this project will build 3 miles of new street improvements and supporting infrastructure, which can be found in several projects in the Innovation Gateway project.
“These are very competitive, and we made it into the final round last year. My hope is that, if we can do that again this year and they think we’re competitive, even if they decide to pull specific components out, we can get some things funded,” said City Manager Nick Green during the virtual meeting May 12.
Based on the feedback from the 2019 BUILD application, the city got a better idea of what to include into this year’s application.
Some of the new additions to the BUILD grant application are both phases of Ironwood Estates, Government Entry Road, the Charolais Heights intersection improvement project, two parking lots, Mahogany Ridge phase one development and letters of support from senators and representatives. The total estimated cost for the projects in the application are $19.7 million. John Day and partners have committed $2.1 million in local match (11%) and the city is requesting $17.5 million in BUILD grant funding (89%) according to the city of John Day’s website.
John Day Mayor Ron Lundbom said that each grant the city applies for is important, but the Economic Development Administration grant the city is currently working on and the BUILD grant compliment each other in completing big projects in John Day.
Lundbom added that receiving either the EDA grant or the BUILD grant will give the city an opportunity to begin building on the projects proposed in the applications.
He said the reason why some of the projects haven’t started is because, if the city starts construction prior to being awarded a grant, then the funds used will not count as the city’s matching funds for that project.
“That’s why we’re so eager to get one of these grants because so many things are going to happen once one of these triggers,” Lundbom said. “The timeline of starting and finishing fits exactly within our timeline of starting within six months and finishing within four years.”
Benefits from the projects in the BUILD grant include activating Main Street, economic expansion, workforce housing, improved flood resilience, quality of life improvements, new business growth and riverfront recreation at the Innovation Gateway.
“This is all very well thought out and planned, and we have the support of a lot of local, state and federal agencies that are for it,” Lundbom said. “We’re ready to put the shovel in the ground on some of these projects. We have done the two years’ worth of leg work to prepare to receive the grants and begin working on these projects within six months. All good things happening, and it’s a good time to move to John Day.”
