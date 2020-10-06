The city of John Day and the Grant County Court will host a joint virtual work session at 1 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Grant County Regional Airport.
The list of items to be discussed includes the transient lodging tax, infrastructure improvements and a Gleason Pool replacement.
According to the public notice, the city and court plan to evaluate the transient tax rate and weigh the pros and cons of increasing the rate within John Day city limits to provide local government decision-making authority to disperse the revenue.
The city, according to notice, will propose to fund a broadband increase to the courthouse in exchange for financial assistance from the county to make repairs to the airport and Fourth Street.
With Gleason Pool permanently closed and Mt.Vernon and Canyon City’s decision to opt out of the proposed taxing district, the city wants to go back to the drawing board and devise a new plan, according to the agenda.
“We believe the voters need a chance to vote on whether to build it, but we have to have an operating plan that works. We would like to discuss how to re-evaluate this in light of the decision made by those cities,” the agenda states.
