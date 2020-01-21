One of two vacant John Day Planning Commission positions has been filled.
The city council appointed Elizabeth Aleman of John Day to serve a four-year term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2023, at the city council meeting Jan. 14. Aleman holds three decades worth of professional planning experience with timber, natural resources management, wildfire and fuels, realty and recreation, according to her application for the position.
“I am excited about learning and discovering more about the needs and the challenges, and I will be posing questions because I will be on a learning curve,” Aleman said. “I find the trajectory that this community is moving towards is quite positive and challenging, and I find that to be intriguing.”
Aleman worked in small communities before by helping with rural economic development and always sought to solve problems. She also spends time volunteering by helping out at the Painted Sky Center for the Arts and cleaning for the Adopt-a-Highway program.
“I worked with small communities in terms of rural economic development, and I found that to be very enjoyable, and we put heads together to solve problems that benefited citizens,” said Aleman.
Aleman’s goal right now is to enhance what John Day has and understand what people in the community desire. She plans to advocate for thoughtful development that promotes economic and environmental stability.
In the year that Aleman has spent in the community, she has been pleasantly surprised.
“In living here, I am just amazed by the people I have met, their passion, and they’re fun people to be with,” Aleman said. “I am just impressed with how people come together for one another, and that matters to me. We shouldn’t be surprised, but yet, to see it manifest itself regularly here just underscores the fact that my husband and I made a really good decision to move here.”
Aleman looks forward to serving a community she cares deeply about.
The city council also reappointed Tom Wilson to the planning commission to serve another four-year term.
