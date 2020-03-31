The North Fork John Day Watershed Council is still planning to hire for the John Day Basin Conservation Corps, although preparations will be in place for mitigating effects from the pandemic. The John Day Basin Conservation Corps provides a paid work experience for Grant County youth ages 14 to 24. Typical job experiences are trail maintenance, planting and caging native plants, building and maintaining fences and building in-stream wooden structures. These jobs will help build resumes, prepare the crew members for a career in natural resources and provide a positive experience working outdoors.
The applications and job descriptions are available online at nfjdwc.org/open-positions. Applications will be accepted until the time the program starts, which is tentatively scheduled for June 15. For more information, contact Kris Thornton at kris@nfjdwc.org or 541-620-1187.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.