The John Day Basin Partnership, along with several partners in the region, is facilitating two separate restoration site tours.
These tours are for landowners who are interested in funding opportunities for improving their working lands in the John Day Basin. The tours will take place in the Izee community and just west of the town of Granite, on Oct. 15 and Oct. 23, respectively.
These tours will provide landowners a look into restoration projects that can benefit both working lands and the watershed ecosystems, along with information on funding to implement these projects.
For more information, visit facebook.com/jdbpartnership or call 541-620-1187. RSVP is greatly appreciated at these events, as space is limited. Social distancing will be observed, and optional masks will be provided.
