JOHN DAY — The John Day Budget Committee passed a balanced budget of $30.3 million for fiscal year 2022-23 at its meeting on Tuesday, April 19, but not without some dissent.
Citizen committee member Sherrie Rininger voted no on the proposed budget, citing concerns the city wasn’t allocating funds to the county to help pay for policing services provided by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office to John Day.
Funds that could’ve been given to the county for that purpose were moved into the street fund after the City Council rejected the county’s proposal for the city to pay for law enforcement services.
Rininger says John Day’s residents shouldn’t have to suffer because the John Day and Grant County governing bodies have issues with one another.
The City Council voted unanimously to suspend the city’s police department in October after years of struggling to fund the department. John Day’s police force was comprised of four men and had an annual budget of $450,000, which outstripped the $300,000 the city brings in with property tax revenues by a large margin. A bond measure to provide additional funding for the department failed in August when it fell short of the election’s double-majority requirement.
The county’s proposed budget for the coming fiscal year includes a $300,000 law enforcement contribution from John Day even though no agreement has been reached with the city.
Also passed at the city budget meeting was a property tax rate of $2.9915 per $1,000 of assessed property value as well as a $112,143 million budget for the John Day Urban Renewal Agency, which required a separate vote. The Urban Renewal Agency has applied for a $1.85 million loan from Business Oregon to pay for street and infrastructure improvements to three new subdivisions.
The budget committee is comprised of the seven City Council members and seven citizen members. Three of the committee’s seven citizen positions are currently vacant.
John Day has 14 full time employees, down from 24 in 2016.
The $30.3 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year is up from the $22.5 million budget the city approved for fiscal year 2021-22 due to increased grant funding. City manager Nick Green said a city John Day’s size typically has a budget of around $5 million a year. “We’re at six times that with capital improvements that are largely grant-funded,” Green added.
The budget contains $10.8 million in grant funding for projects that are scheduled to break ground this coming fiscal year: fiber optic buildout throughout the city limits, the new wastewater treatment plant, a new community pool (if approved by voters on May 17), and site improvements related to the Kam Wah Chung interpretive center.
Included in the Urban Renewal Agency budget are improvements to the Charolais Heights east end extension and Holstrom Road, Phase 1 of infrastructure improvements to the Ridge and Phase 2 of improvements to Ironwood Estates. Improvements to the three sites will create 31 new residential lots within the city. The budget will now head to the City Council, where it needs to be approved before being adopted. The new budget goes into effect on July 1.
