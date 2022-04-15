JOHN DAY — The John Day Budget Committee will meet to consider the city’s fiscal 2022-23 budget at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at the John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd. The public can also participate in the meeting online at https://meet.goto.com/822124797.
City Manager Nick Green will present the budget message, and members of the public will have the opportunity to comment.
Green is proposing a balanced budget of $30.3 million, “most of which is due to increased capital outlay from grant fundraising,” he states in his budget message. That figure contains $10.8 million in grant funding for projects expected to break ground in the coming fiscal year: fiber optic buildout throughout the city limits, the new wastewater treatment plant, a new community pool (if voters approve a related bond measure on May 17), and site improvements related to the new Kam Wah Chung interpretive center.
The Budget Committee may deliberate and vote to approve the budget at Tuesday’s meeting. The committee also is charged with approving a budget for the John Day Urban Renewal Agency and a property tax rate for the city. If a second meeting is required, it will be held on May 3 at a time and place to be determined.
The new budget will go into effect on July 1.
The Budget Committee is made up of the seven City Council members and the same number of citizen members, although three of the committee’s citizen positions are currently vacant.
