JOHN DAY — In addition to introducing a new interim city manager (see related story), the John Day City Council considered a full slate of agenda items at its Feb. 28 meeting, from jumpstarting the process of filling an open council position to dedicating a trail to veterans.
During the meeting, the council:
• Decided to reopen applications for the body's vacant seat. Councilor Heather Rookstool's election as mayor in November created an opening on the council, but a pair of votes has resulted in a 3-3 stalemate in choosing a seventh councilor. The council will accept applications throughout the month of March and vote on appointing a seventh councilor in April.
• Considered a request from Grant Union High School Future Business Leaders of America members Logan Randleas, Maddie Bailey and Morgan Walker to sponsor their travel to an upcoming national conference in Atlanta. The council voted 5-0 to sponsor the group with a $2,500 contribution to the cause. Councilor Katrina Randleas recused herself from both the discussion and the vote.
• Heard an update from Maddie Phillips, rural transportation planner for the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development, about ongoing work on the John Day Rural Connectivity Project. Using grant funding, city staff have been working with DLCD employees, Consor Engineers and Littleton & Associates to assess the existing network of paths, sidewalks and crossings, with a particular focus on what they connect to.
The project team has pulled together existing planning documents that identify future project needs and opportunities while developing a better understanding of the demographics of John Day. The team also conducted visits and strategized how and where to reach folks whom the work will benefit the most. The next step is to conduct stakeholder interviews with members of the community about transportation options. Spring open houses will give the community a chance to provide input.
• Entertained a pitch by veterans advocate Bob Van Voorhis to dedicate a section of John Day’s trail system to veterans and first responders. Various local veterans advocacy groups would then erect one or more memorial plaques along the trails. Van Voorhis didn’t ask for any financial assistance with the project, stating that the advocacy groups would foot the bill. While open to and supportive of the idea, the council was reluctant to make a commitment to the project due to uncertainty about the future of the trail system. The issue will be revisited once the future of the city’s trail system is more clear.
• Reviewed the contract for the intergovernmental agreement between the cities of Lakeview, John Day and Burns known as R3. While the council did not vote on the city formally joining the agreement, a vote will be conducted after research and fact-finding by council members is completed.
• Discussed the need to fill numerous committee openings. The planning committee has two spots open, including one reserved for someone who resides outside the city limits but within the urban growth area. The budget committee has five openings. Interested parties are asked to have their applications in by Friday, March 10. The council will fill the openings during its Tuesday, March 14, session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.