JOHN DAY — The John Day City Council tackled a number of agenda items during its July 12 meeting at the fire hall, including a plan to extend city utilities to several properties on the west side of town.
Also on the docket was contract for work to repair as road leading to the airport and a motion to make Juneteenth an approved holiday for city workers.
The council voted unanimously to approve a joint development agreement that will extend city utilities through Tye and Stephanie Parsons’ property at 60306 Highway 26.
The agreement allows the city to acquire approximately 1,800 linear feet of utility corridor for the improvements, which will include sewer and water lines, “purple pipe” to carry reclaimed water from the city’s planned wastewater treatment plant, and fiber optic cable for high-speed internet access.
The utility lines will extend through the Parsons property to the Ironwood Estates subdivision and the John Day Golf Course. In exchange for a utility and access easement across their land, the Parsonses will be paid $50,000 and will be provided with pressure regulation equipment for the reclaimed water line valued at approximately $1,800 for no charge. In addition, the city will waive the $4,000 system development charge for sewer connection to the property.
In order to use the reclaimed water, the lands served by the purple pipe will need to be annexed into the city limits. The Parsonses and Ironwood Estates have already agreed to annexation, while an annexation agreement with the John Day Golf Course has yet to be reached.
Tidewater wins Fourth Street project
Tidewater Contractors was awarded the contract to fix an erosion-damaged stretch of Southwest Fourth Avenue after submitting the lower of two bids to complete the work. The other contractor that placed a bid was Hueckman Contracting out of Canyon City.
The work will be funded using Federal Emergency Management Agency grant funds the city received to repair the road, which leads to the Grant County Regional Airport. Bids for the project were unsealed on July 7. Tidewater’s winning bid was $917,575, with Hueckman Contracting bidding just under $1.1 million for the job.
Work will include repairing the damaged road above Canyon Creek, providing safety rails on the road, hardening the hillside to prevent damage of a similar type in the future and restoring vegetation down the hillside. The work is expected to be completed before October.
Juneteenth holiday
The council unanimously voted to make June 19 an approved city employee holiday. The move comes in coordination with the Legislature passing HB 2168, which added Juneteenth to the list of state-recognized holidays.
Juneteenth marks the observed end of slavery in the United States. Enslaved people in Texas were made aware of the results of the Civil War on June 19, 1865, more than two months after Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union forces at Appomattox.
Juneteenth was not in the city’s employee handbook as an employer holiday prior to the motion and led to normal operations being conducted this year without the observance of the holiday. The move brought city policies in line with those of Grant County and other government employers throughout the state. The move also fulfilled the city’s obligation to follow the state’s calendar of holidays.
In other action at the July 12 meeting, the council:
• Discussed but took no action on an opt-out ordinance regarding psilocybin services in the city.
Ballot Measure 109, passed in November 2020, directs the Oregon Health Authority to license and regulate the manufacture, delivery and administration of psilocybin products. The measure does not permit the recreational sale or home production of psilocybin products for personal consumption. M109 only permits the consumption of psilocybin products in clinical settings, under professional supervision.
Taking no action on the agenda item allows OHA to regulate psilocybin products within John Day. The council could have decided to put a measure on the November ballot that would let voters decide whether the city should opt out of allowing psilocybin products here.
• Was made aware of the city’s submission for the 2022 Oregon Department of Transportation Small Cities Allotment Program. The city intends to make improvements to Government Way Road between Patterson Bridge Road and Valley View Drive and hopes to use grant funds to make those improvements.
The Small City Allotment Program allocates state funds for local transportation projects. The program is competitive, with cities vying with others in the same region for funds. Incorporated cities with a population of 5,000 or less are qualified, and the funding is limited to $250,000 per project.
• Was given an update on the status of the Water Bill Forgiveness Program, which was designed as a way to help businesses cope with closures due to the pandemic.
Councilors were made aware that the funds have not yet been awarded to local businesses, an error that was blamed on not getting the proper forms out to the various business owners in time to take advantage of the program.
The right forms will be going out to businesses this month. Granting water bill forgiveness to individuals who were impacted by the pandemic along with affected businesses was also suggested to the council.
