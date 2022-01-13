JOHN DAY — The John Day City Council voted unanimously Tuesday, Jan. 11, to accept additional comment on an appeal of a conditional use permit for the proposed aquatic center at the Seventh Street Sports Complex.
The vote, which came at the request of the John Day-Canyon City Parks and Recreation District, reopened discussion of the appeal filed by John Morris. At a public hearing on Jan. 5, the council voted 3-2 to reject the appeal of the conditional use permit granted by the John Day Planning Commission.
At that hearing, Morris had requested that a decision be delayed to allow time for additional comment. Councilors Heather Rookstool and Elliot Sky argued in favor of that request but were overruled by Councilors Gregg Haberly, Dave Holland and Paul Smith, who voted to uphold the appeal.
The record in the appeal hearing has now been reopened for additional written testimony. People who participated in the Jan. 5 City Council hearing, the Dec. 8 Planning Commission hearing on the conditional use permit or an Aug. 11 neighborhood meeting on the aquatic center project will be eligible to submit additional comments or evidence regarding the conditional use permit.
The deadline to submit testimony is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19. Written comments can be emailed to cityofjohnday@grantcounty-or.gov or delivered to City Hall, 450 E. main St., during business hours.
The City Council will review the additional testimony and resume deliberation on Morris’ appeal at its next meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 25.
In his appeal, Morris argued that the Planning Commission was biased and prejudicial in its decision to grant the permit because he was not given “the same opportunity to provide and to complete his testimony” as those who spoke in favor of the pool project. He expanded on his objections in 15 pages of written testimony.
The proposed aquatic center would replace the old Gleason Pool, located in a city park adjacent to the Kam Wah Chung State Historic Site. That pool, which opened in 1958, has been closed the last two seasons.
The City Council recently approved the sale of Gleason Park, where the pool is located, to the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. The state is planning a $4.5 million expansion of the Kam Wah Chung Historic Site on the park property.
Plans for the new aquatic center call for a six-lane, 25-yard competitive pool with spectator seating and an 8,000-square-foot structure to house locker rooms, a lobby, and office space for parks and recreation staff.
The project has an estimated price tag of $6 million, but the city has already obtained $2 million in state funding and is considering up to $1 million more in cash and in-kind contributions for site improvements, including the money from the sale of the Gleason Park property. The city also plans to cover utility costs for the new pool.
The parks and rec district still needs to raise $3 million to $4 million to cover design and construction of the aquatic center. The district plans to put a bond measure on the ballot next year for either the May or the November election.
If voters in the John Day and Canyon City area (the area covered by the district) approve the bond measure, the new aquatic center could open as soon as the summer of 2023.
