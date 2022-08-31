yes, pool bond sign

A yard sign urges voters to pass a revived pool bond measure. The $4 million measure failed in an 802-802 tie in May and has been put back on the ballot for the November general election. 

 Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle

JOHN DAY — What would area residents get if the scope and size of the pool proposal were changed from the $6 million plan endorsed by the John Day City Council and John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District board to a slimmer $2 million plan?

The answer to that question could have a big impact on the Nov. 8 election.

Tags

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

