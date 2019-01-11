Temperatures in John Day averaged colder than normal during the month of December, according to preliminary data received by NOAA's National Weather Service in Pendleton.
The average temperature was 29 degrees, which was 3.1 degrees below normal. High temperatures averaged 37.1 degrees, which was 4.6 degrees below normal. The highest was 54 degrees on Dec. 21. Low temperatures averaged 20.8 degrees, which was 1.6 degrees below normal. The lowest was 1 degree on Dec. 6.
There were 28 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees. There were eight days when the high temperature stayed below 32 degrees.
Precipitation totaled 0.94 inches during December, which was 0.30 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation was received on nine days with the heaviest, 0.21 inches, reported on Dec. 2.
Precipitation in 2018 totaled 8.79 inches, which is 4.38 inches below normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at John Day has been 3.07 inches, which is 0.51 inches below normal.
Snowfall totaled 11.5 inches with at least 1 inch of snow reported on five days. The heaviest snowfall was 3.0 inches reported on Dec. 27. The greatest depth of snow on the ground was 3 inches on Dec. 27.
The outlook for January from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation. Normal highs for John Day during January are 42.5 degrees, and normal lows are 23.5 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 0.98 inches.
