Temperatures in John Day averaged colder than normal during the month of February, according to preliminary data received by NOAA's National Weather Service in Pendleton.
The average temperature was 33.8 degrees, which was 2.3 degrees below normal. High temperatures averaged 45.9 degrees, which was 1.5 degrees below normal. The highest was 62 degrees on Feb. 29. Low temperatures averaged 21.7 degrees, which was 3.1 degrees below normal. The lowest was 14 degrees on Feb. 19.
There were 27 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees. There was one day when the high temperature stayed below 32 degrees.
Precipitation totaled 1.01 inches during February, which was 0.26 inches above normal. Measurable precipitation was received on five days with the heaviest, 0.63 inches, reported on Feb. 5.
Precipitation this year has reached 2.06 inches, which is 0.33 inches above normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at John Day has been 2.80 inches, which is 2.51 inches below normal.
Snowfall totaled 5.3 inches with at least 1 inch of snow reported on one day. The heaviest snowfall was 5 inches reported on Feb. 5. The greatest depth of snow on the ground was 5 inches on Feb. 5.
The outlook for March from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for near-normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation. Normal highs for John Day rise from 51 degrees at the start of March to 57 degrees at the end of March. Normal lows rise from 27 degrees to 31 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 1.27 inches.
