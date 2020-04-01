Temperatures in John Day averaged colder than normal during the month of March, according to preliminary data received by NOAA's National Weather Service in Pendleton.
The average temperature was 38.1 degrees, which was 3.6 degrees below normal. High temperatures averaged 50 degrees, which was 4.3 degrees below normal. The highest was 66 degrees on March 6. Low temperatures averaged 26.2 degrees, which was 2.9 degrees below normal. The lowest was 18 degrees on March 13.
There were 27 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees.
Precipitation totaled 0.84 inches during March, which was 0.43 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation was received on nine days with the heaviest, 0.30 inches, reported on March 16.
Precipitation this year has reached 2.90 inches, which is 0.10 inches below normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at John Day has been 3.64 inches, which is 2.94 inches below normal.
Snowfall totaled 3.4 inches with at least 1 inch of snow reported on one day. The heaviest snowfall was 3 inches reported on March 16. The greatest depth of snow on the ground was 3 inches on March 16.
The outlook for April from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for below-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation. Normal highs for John Day rise from 57 degrees at the start of April to 64 degrees at the end of April. Normal lows rise from 31 degrees to 36 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 1.39 inches.
