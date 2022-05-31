John Day Community Garden

The John Day Community Garden will hold its annual pumpkin patch and food bank planting on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

 Steven Mitchell/Blue Mountain Eagle

JOHN DAY — The John Day Community Garden, located on Northeast Third Street Extended in John Day, will hold its annual pumpkin patch and food bank planting on Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jesse Schaefer, the community garden’s board chair, told the newspaper that the planting day would also serve as an open house for those interested in becoming members.

Schaefer said the cost for an annual membership is between $25 and $35, depending on the size of the garden plot.

The community garden is in its 12th year.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Steven Mitchell is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. Contact him at steven@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.