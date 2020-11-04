Although most Grant County races were clearly decided shortly after polls closed Tuesday, the race for John Day City Council remains too close to call Wednesday afternoon.
Grant County Clerk Brenda Percy said there are approximately 10 ballots that were received in other counties that will be forwarded to Grant County in the next couple of days. Percy said they were received in county offices prior to 8 p.m. and are being sent through priority mail with tracking numbers.
The race for John Day City Council provided the closest race of the night. Incumbents David Holland and Elliot Sky were reelected with 551 and 501 votes, respectively.
For the last remaining seat, Heather Rookstool received 468 votes, and Chris Labhart received 470 votes.
Percy said she knows for sure that two of the ballots from other counties will be for John Day.
While the vote tallies are close, it does not trigger a hand count at the moment.
"Right now, with a difference of two, I would not have to do a recount," Percy said. "She has to get within one (vote) of Mr. Labhart before it will trigger a hand count. ... The chances that Heather (Rookstool) is going to get a vote is just as good as the other candidates getting one so I'm not going to be surprised if I have to do a hand count."
There were also 20 ballots that were challenged on election night. Percy said, historically, challenged ballots are usually not rectified after the election.
If the ballot signatures don’t match the signature on file, or if an envelope is not signed, Percy said she makes an attempt to call the person, and every person whose ballot is challenged receives a letter stating their signature has been challenged. They have 14 days after the election to get the signature fixed.
Percy said the chances of the challenged ballots making a change in the results were small because the ballots were from around the county.
A total of 4,620 ballots were counted in Grant County as Election Day concluded. Elected officials will take office on the first business day of the new year, Jan. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.