JOHN DAY — There are few things more comforting than a nice, warm quilt, and 100 young patients at the Elks Children’s Eye Clinic in Portland will soon have one of their own thanks to the efforts of a dedicated group of Grant County quiltmakers.

The clinic, housed in the Casey Eye Institute at Oregon Health & Science University, traces its roots to 1949, when members of the Oregon City Elks Lodge partnered with what was then the University of Oregon Medical School in an effort to prevent childhood blindness. Since then, Elks lodges from around the state have contributed more than $40 million and thousands of volunteer hours to what is now known as the Elks Children’s Eye Clinic.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.