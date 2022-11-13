Flora Cheadle of Dayville, right, waits for her food while volunteers, from left, Raymond Sousa, Leslie Traylor and Charlie Caughlin dish up green beans on Thanksgiving Day, 2021, at the John Day Elks Lodge.
JOHN DAY — At least 40 volunteers are needed to help prepare, serve and deliver meals for the annual community Thanksgiving dinner sponsored by the John Day Elks Club.
The dinner will be served from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, at the lodge, 140 NE Dayton St. in John Day. Volunteers are needed to help with cooking, setup, cleanup and meal delivery that day, and others are needed to help with prep the day before.
To volunteers, call 541-575-1824 or stop by the Elks Lodge to sign up for a shift.
On the menu will be a traditional Thanksgiving feast of ham, turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, rolls, stuffing, cranberries and pie.
The meal is free to all Grant County residents, who are welcome to eat at the lodge or take their food home with them. Delivery is available for disabled and homebound community members. To request a delivery, call the lodge at 541-575-1824 and leave a message with your name, address, phone number and how many meals you will need.
Last year the club prepared and served 300 Thanksgiving dinners.
