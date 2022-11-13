thanksgiving 1 2021 file
Flora Cheadle of Dayville, right, waits for her food while volunteers, from left, Raymond Sousa, Leslie Traylor and Charlie Caughlin dish up green beans on Thanksgiving Day, 2021, at the John Day Elks Lodge.

 Bennett Hall/Blue Mountain Eagle, File

JOHN DAY — At least 40 volunteers are needed to help prepare, serve and deliver meals for the annual community Thanksgiving dinner sponsored by the John Day Elks Club.

The dinner will be served from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, at the lodge, 140 NE Dayton St. in John Day. Volunteers are needed to help with cooking, setup, cleanup and meal delivery that day, and others are needed to help with prep the day before.

