The John Day Farmers Market is in full swing this summer, with two new local vendors joining the spaced-out, masked event Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Vendors and visitors alike took precautions to comply with the governor’s COVID-19 restrictions July 4.
Manager Stephanie LeQuieu said the market is an excellent way for entrepreneurs looking for inexpensive retail space. The cost to rent a booth is $10.
She said, while food vendors need to meet minimum federal and state guidelines, the city does not require them to have a business license.
Fruit vendor Austin Cates, a junior who had been looking for a job, and Roni Hickerson decided to sell cherries, plums and other fruit that grows on their property.
“We figured it would be a good way to get rid of our cherries, and (Cates) needed to get a job,” Hickerson said.
Hickerson said it takes a couple of hours per night to pick cherries and plums on their property.
Vendors Natosha Mcleod, Trista Cox and Katie Cox, otherwise known as “Stylin NTK,” said they were a group of “bored moms” who decided to start selling their handmade jewelry, fresh eggs and car air fresheners at the farmers market this year.
Mcleod said so far three of them have enjoyed the endeavor.
LeQuieu said, while it has been slower this year, people generally have an overall awareness of the value of buying food locally.
“A farmers market really brings your local artisans in one place,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.