JOHN DAY — A new fire engine is being built for the John Day Fire Department as you read this.
The Type 3 engine comes by way of an Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal initiative called the Oregon Engine Program, which set aside $25 million to purchase new fire engines and water tenders for fire service agencies around the state to boost firefighting capability. Funding for the program was made possible through Senate Bill 762, Oregon’s wildfire omnibus bill, which passed in 2021.
The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal received 192 applications from departments looking to add one of the new vehicles to their fleet, awarding 76 vehicles to various departments throughout the state. The fire marshal created an advisory group made up of various fire service professionals called the Engine Program Advisory Group to evaluate applications and make the final selections.
John Day Fire Chief Don Gabbard said the department submitted the award request in late October and just received word that it had been accepted as an award recipient in the first week of April. Gabbard said the truck will be ready to enter service immediately following the department taking possession of the vehicle, with no additional expense required from the department aside from insurance.
Gabbard said he isn’t certain when the engine will be delivered to the department or what the total cost of the engine will be. Gabbard said he would expect the market value of the engine to be in the area of $200,000 or more.
Gabbard said applying for the award through Oregon Engine Program came about after discussions among firefighters about the need to replace an old Type 1 engine that has fallen into disrepair.
“We’ve got one (engine) that’s an older one that’s falling apart — the piping is falling apart and there is a hole in the side of the pump, so it’s not really usable anymore,” he said.
Gabbard said the plan is to take the old engine out of service and replace it with the new Type 3 engine when it arrives. The plan for the old engine is to either let another department have it if they think they can rehabilitate it or just scrap it, according to Gabbard.
Receiving an engine through this program requires departments to enter into a contract with the OSFM to support OFMAS (Oregon Fire Mutual Aid Systems) mobilizations, boosting local, regional and state response. While that sounds daunting, Gabbard said the requirement isn’t going to change the department’s mission all that much.
When asked if fulfilling that requirement would look any different than what the department does now, Gabbard’s response was “not really.”
“But it’ll benefit all the local departments," he added. "If we have extra people and they have a fire, we can send (the engine)."
With new equipment comes the need for volunteers to man that equipment. Those interested in becoming a part of the John Day Fire Department are encouraged to head to the John Day Fire Hall on Monday nights at 7 p.m. to receive the training needed to join the department.
