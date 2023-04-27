JOHN DAY — A new fire engine is being built for the John Day Fire Department as you read this.

The Type 3 engine comes by way of an Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal initiative called the Oregon Engine Program, which set aside $25 million to purchase new fire engines and water tenders for fire service agencies around the state to boost firefighting capability. Funding for the program was made possible through Senate Bill 762, Oregon’s wildfire omnibus bill, which passed in 2021. 

Tags

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219-6266

