Arthur and Elfie

Arthur Cave with Elfie on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Leathers Fuels on Main Street in John Day. Cave has been bringing his pet pig to work with him for a year.

 Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle

Every weekend, the Leathers Fuels gas station in John Day goes to the pigs.

For the past year, Leathers employee Arthur Cave has been taking his pet pig, Elfie, to work with him, starting when she was just a piglet.

Tags

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.