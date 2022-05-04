JOHN DAY — After losing $122,000, the city-owned greenhouse in John Day could soon be under new management.
City Manager Nick Green said he plans to propose that a private corporation run the greenhouse at the Tuesday, May 10, City Council meeting. Green declined to disclose the name of the company at this point but said that information will be made public at the meeting.
The greenhouse cost the city $155,000 to operate in fiscal year 2020-21 and produced $33,000 in revenue. Green said the coronavirus pandemic put a lot of the plans the city had for the greenhouse on hold, contributing to the $122,000 deficit for the fiscal year.
There are currently no plans to recover the funds lost on the greenhouse to date, but Green said the greenhouse played an integral part in securing some of the grant funding for the city’s planned $17.5 million wastewater treatment plant.
“It was a proof of concept to show that we could grow hydroponic crops in the valley,” Green said. “And (as a) result of having that and having economic value-added traded-sector industry that can benefit from the reclaimed water, we gained about $6 million in grants for the water treatment plant.”
When asked if the greenhouse is a failure, Green said he doesn’t see it that way at all.
“Next month we’ll be announcing the $3 million award for the reclaimed water system, which is going to give us all the purple pipe and the storage capability to provide water to the greenhouse, golf course, Malheur Lumber and our parks,” he said. “I’m not counting that with the $6 million we’ve already gotten. This is $3 million on top of that.”
Green said the firm taking over the greenhouse will benefit from the purple pipe and water treatment facilities as well as provide private sector jobs and sell produce locally.
“The greenhouse is absolutely not a failure,” Green insisted. “It did exactly what we intended it to do. I would do it again. I think we should do it again, probably with a private partner out of the gate this time, but we didn’t have that luxury in 2017. Nobody was growing anything hydroponically in the valley four years ago.”
Green added that the plan was always to take the greenhouse private or move to a co-op arrangement because the facility wasn’t ever going to work with government labor.
“We knew that up front,” he said. “What we didn’t know was COVID. So we lost time having to adapt to a very dynamic marketplace with changing customer preferences and needs as a result of that pandemic. That happened to every enterprise.”
The COVID-19 pandemic probably accelerated the timeline for moving the greenhouse to private ownership, according to Green, but he added that things happen for a reason.
“We probably would’ve kept growing had the pandemic not happened. At the end of the day we’re not worse off for it,” he said.
“It brought our timeline forward a bit, but having a private operator who is less constrained about what they can grow, where they can sell, who they employ and at what prices — I don’t have much choice. I have to pay all government employees PERS and public benefits. They don’t have that restriction.”
Despite the monetary loss, Green said it would have been “highly unlikely” that the city would have gotten as much grant funding as it did for the wastewater treatment plant if the greenhouse had not been tied to the proposal. “What is the story without it? We’re building a wastewater treatment plant, so give us money?”
Green added that he thinks the new owners of the greenhouse will be successful if the council approves the proposal to transfer operations.
“They’ve got a turnkey facility, the staff is ready to roll, they’ve got the seeds,” he said. “We’re going to partition the facility off into its own lot, lease the lot with the buildings and let them roll.”
