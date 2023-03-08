JOHN DAY — If your city is struggling, you call Rick Allen.
The former city manager, mayor and county commissioner was announced as John Day’s interim city manager during the Tuesday, Feb. 28, session of the John Day City Council. Allen will now begin the work of attempting to unite a deeply divided community and address the city’s severe staffing issues.
He is on a six-month contract with a flat pay of $10,000 a month that includes no benefits. Allen steps into a position that has been left vacant since the resignation of former Interim City Manager Corum Ketchum on Dec. 14.
Allen, 66, brings a wealth of experience to the job. He served as a city councilor in Madras before being twice elected as mayor of the city. Allen was also a Jefferson County commissioner and has served as the interim city manager in both La Pine and Sisters.
Allen said he had been aware of the difficulties John Day was experiencing and that a conversation with the city’s attorney, Jeremy Green, began the process of Allen taking the interim city manager job.
“I knew that they were struggling here,” Allen said. “I had mentioned to the city attorney, I said something like, ‘How is it going up in John Day?’ He said, ‘Would you be interested in going up there?’”
The inquiry by Green led to conversations between Allen and John Day Mayor Heather Rookstool, followed by a joint call with Rookstool, Green and Council President Dave Holland.
In an effort to streamline the city manager search, the city council empowered Rookstool and Holland to hire an interim city manager during a Feb. 15 special meeting. Following a reference check, Allen was offered the job.
Allen has built a reputation as a “city fixer” over the course of his work as an interim manager, a role that he said comes with some unique challenges.
“It’s a skill set that is maybe a little different,” he said.
“Some people would struggle with that because you’re walking into where there is controversy and usually some hard feelings or opinions, and you have to go in and try to figure out stuff. Things have fallen through the cracks, usually, during the turmoil.”
Allen said his experience in all levels of local government as well as running his consulting firm, the R.L. Allen Group, since its inception in late 2004, has equipped him to do the type of work he’s known for.
“I’ve worked at the city level, I’ve been a county commissioner, I’ve been an elected official and I’ve been a city manager,” Allen said.
“You get kind of a feel for how to maneuver through things,” he said.
One of the first things Allen does when arriving in a new city is to see how it compares to “best practices” for municipal government.
“That’s how a city functions, from opening up at lunchtime so people can bring a utility bill to what an agenda looks like, how you respond to the public and kind of everything from soup to nuts,” he said.
He also looks at the city’s operations and tries to find ways to make them more efficient or work better.
John Day Mayor Heather Rookstool said Allen assesses the city as whole. Everything from finances to projects and grants are assessed before Allen brings recommendations to the council that will hopefully help the city better attract a permanent city manager.
The other piece is figuring out what is going on within the community. Allen said not having a personal connection to contentious issues within the community can make it easier for him to work through tough issues.
“You don’t have old baggage, so you’re kind of free to listen and evaluate for yourself,” he said. “The smaller the town, the tougher the politics, because everyone knows each other and they often have decades of history and hard feelings. It is true everywhere.”
John Day’s struggles are not unique, according to Allen.
“Every city I’ve gone to has a missing city manager for whatever reason, high council turnover, new council members that have been elected and/or resignations,” he said. “That is the common denominator. That, in turn, causes upheaval.”
Allen’s immediate priorities are finding a permanent city manager, a city recorder and some type of community development director or community planner.
“Those three positions are the three that a smaller city of this size would hope to have,” Allen said.
John Day contracts out the duties of city recorder and lacks permanent occupants for the other two positions.
Laying the groundwork for hiring a permanent city manager will be another priority for Allen.
“In order to attract a city manager, part of my job is to make sure that the City Hall is working and functioning correctly and ready for a person to arrive,” he said. “So that’s what you’re doing because it’s hard to attract city managers.”
Overall, however, Allen said he believes John Day has a bright future.
“You have a river running through it,” he said.
“Any town with a river running through it has the ability to be very successful, even in a changing economy where you’re moving from a timber-based economy. … Then it’s really how do you move all that stuff forward, at what speed do you move it forward and how much involvement and outreach do you have as you do that?”
Allen said he thinks the city can get to where it needs to be in a series of steps.
“You have the pieces. You have that beautiful basin, you’ve got that small kind of rural, country feeling, yet you have bars, restaurants and hotels, you have good schools and a river running through you,” he said.
“You have all the ingredients to make the best cookie in the world, but you can screw that up by mixing the ingredients in the wrong quantities, and I think that is the battle. Everybody wants that good cookie, but they differ on how much sugar or butter or egg to put in it.”
With a short time to address a number of pressing issues, Allen said he would view his time as interim city manager of John Day as a success if the city meets a few benchmarks before his departure.
“I think getting the city operation running more like a typical city a little more, the little things that matter in that, council stability and defuse some of the mistrust that has built for whatever reason over that past few years,” he said.
