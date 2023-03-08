Rick Allen

Rick Allen has been hired as interim city manager for John Day.

 Sue Stafford, The Nugget News/Contributed Photo

JOHN DAY — If your city is struggling, you call Rick Allen.

The former city manager, mayor and county commissioner was announced as John Day’s interim city manager during the Tuesday, Feb. 28, session of the John Day City Council. Allen will now begin the work of attempting to unite a deeply divided community and address the city’s severe staffing issues.

Tags

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219-6266

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.