People looking to ask their questions, comments or learn more about projects in John Day or the future of the John Day Police Department will have a chance on April 8.
John Day is hosting a town hall at the Grant County Fairgrounds Pavilion on April 8 at 6 p.m. This event will give community members a chance to learn about the city's budget next year and the future of the John Day Police Department.
"We will have some refreshments available with plenty of seating," said John Day Mayor Ron Lundbom. "We will also have it available by Zoom where you can write your questions beforehand. It is important that we gather as much info as possible before we put together our 2021 budget."
Lundbom said in a city study session on April 7 that a powerpoint presentation, council members and city staff will be available at the town hall to answer questions.
The city also plans to talk about the wastewater treatment plant, downtown revitalization, housing, pool and infrastructure investments.
