Discussions on the Transient Room Tax in John Day continued on July 28 as hotel operators voiced their thoughts on the two options the city is evaluating: to have a city TRT in addition to the county’s TRT, or to have a city TRT in lieu of the county’s TRT.
John Day City Manager Nick Green said gaining residents and a stable growth rate were important. He said that the best effort to do that is through outdoor recreation and promoting tourism along with the city’s culture.
“In order to do that, we’ve got to have a source of investment capital to put into tourism and tourism-related facilities,” Green said.
He added projects like the new hotel and event center and outdoor pavilion would be eligible for TRT funding.
He said the city has done the best it can with the revenue sources currently available, but for their strategy to succeed, they need deliberate investments in tourism.
Maulin Patel, from America’s Best Value Inn and Best Western John Day Inn, said that they were supportive of using occupancy taxes to fund travel and tourism-related activities in John Day, but he shared his concern about higher tax rates for occupants.
“We feel like adding an additional tax would divert customers to lower tax paying districts near John Day, specifically in the Burns/Hines area,” Patel said.
He said, when people are planning a trip, they’re looking at the total cost of the travel, including taxes. Patel said he would highly suggest that the city council adopt option two to avoid raising TRT taxes on their operations.
Harsh Patel from Dreamers Lodge said he talked with customers about how they would feel about John Day having a higher TRT rate and how that would impact them visiting John Day.
“A lot of them said that John Day was a stop-by town, as in they go from Bend to Boise and just want a place to stay,” Harsh Patel said. “They did say Burns would be an alternative.”
Councilor Elliot Sky asked if there were any studies available on the impacts of raising TRT rates and if it negatively affects somebody coming to a hotel in John Day. He said it was hard for him to believe that somebody would turn around and drive 75 minutes south to Burns to save 4% on their hotel bill.
Greg Astley, from the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association, said there was nothing specific, but anecdotally, in Beaverton when they increased their TRT by 4% for the center of the arts, they were right in line with Portland rates.
Some of the hotel operators in the Beaverton area said that business travelers still stayed in the city, but when looking at larger groups, like a tourist group or a Little League regional tournament, travelers begin to look at the TRT rates because it adds up.
“When you’re talking about a couple dozen of rooms over a period of a couple nights or a week, it can have an impact on that,” Astley said.
Councilor Dave Holland said he still finds it hard to believe somebody would drive over 70 miles for the increase in TRT rates. He said people will book a room or when they pull in and don’t like the room rate they can go down the street and find another hotel with a rate that might be $20 less. He said he doesn’t see the tax rate being a bigger issue than the overall room rate.
Maulin Patel said he thinks putting more investment into Main Street and re-evaluating how the TRT is used would be more beneficial than adding an additional tax.
He also noted that the growth of the TRT funds provided in the information for the work session was based on hotels charging higher rates.
“From what we’ve seen since my father built it in 1985, we’ve seen about the same number of people stay in our hotel, and two months of the year we’re busy and the rest is completely dead,” Maulin Patel said. “So, trying to find types of activities that would bring people more than two months of the year would help support our economy.”
No decision can be made in a study session, but Green plans to bring up the matter at the next council meeting.
