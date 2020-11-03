The John Day City Council has decided to move forward with repealing the city’s ban on marijuana businesses while stressing the importance of a public hearing to be held on the matter.
The city could use its legislative power to rescind the ordinance, or it could refer the decision to the voters.
If the matter were referred to the voters, the city must file a Form SEL 802 Notice of Measure Election 81 days before the election it would appear in. However, if the city plans to rescind the ordinance, the city will provide public notice of its intent to repeal, state the ordinance to be repealed and provide a public hearing, which would be a faster process.
One of the key points of the discussion was that a dispensary was already sitting near the city limits and marijuana possession is already legal for people 21 or older.
Council members said marijuana has not been the issue it was perceived to be when the ban was first passed by the city council in 2015.
During the city council meeting on Oct. 27, John Day Police Chief Mike Durr told the council the legalization of marijuana has not been the “huge monster” in the county that was originally anticipated.
“I don’t have any objections to (the repeal),” Durr said.
The city council opted to pursue repealing the ordinance without referring the matter to voters.
“Although I have been asking people what they would think if we turned this over to them, I think the majority would like to vote, but I don’t think that would be necessary,” said John Day Mayor Ron Lundbom.
Councilor Shannon Adair said repealing the ordinance allows for a public hearing and gives a chance for the community to provide feedback.
“We’re going to have to have a public hearing anyways so if we get strong enough opposition I guess we’ll change our route, but I really don’t think we will,” Councilor Dave Holland said.
The marijuana tax rates that were originally passed in 2014 have been superseded due to changes in state law.
John Day City Manager Nick Green said the city would have to send the tax question to city voters to establish a marijuana tax rate in the city limits.
Green added, even if there were a marijuana tax rate in John Day, the city would not see revenue right now since no dispensaries exist within the city limits and there is no sales to tax.
“This is really about thinking long term and do we want to allow dispensaries in the community,” Green said.
If the city rescinds the ordinance, it would be eligible for state shared revenue, but would probably bring in less than $5,000 a year, according to Green. Repealing the ban would also allow for grow sites and dispensaries in the city, but there will be some restrictions in the ordinance for these businesses.
For example, a new ordinance would prohibit siting a dispensary within 1,000 feet of an educational facility, library, park or youth facility and of another dispensary, according to the agenda from Oct. 13.
“If I remember there were three places, maybe two, on our map where we had the 1,000 feet (delineation illustrated), and it’s not allowed in downtown anyways so there were one or two remote places that potentially can even have a dispensary,” Holland said. “I don’t think a dispensary is really the issue with repealing it. I think it allows for opening up potential land sales in the industrial park.”
Stephanie LeQuieu, Grant County rural venture catalyst with Oregon RAIN, said a couple people were interested in small business ventures regarding marijuana.
