Three new housing developments are under way in John Day that could add 100 new homes to the local housing supply over the next few years.
The projects are being jumpstarted by funding from the city’s urban Renewal Agency as part of an effort to rebuild declining population, shore up the local tax base and address the city’s housing shortage.
Constructing Oregon’s first 3D-printed home is also a part of the plans for the three developments, known as The Ridge, Ironwood Estates and Holmstrom Heights.
John Day City Manager Corum Ketchum said the housing developments are part of a strategy to reverse the city’s population loss of the past few decades.
“If we’d have kept up with the .5% growth we had in the ‘90s, our population would be at 2,200 or 2,300 people right now,” he said.
John Day established an urban renewal agency and created an urban renewal plan in June 2018, and now the URA is being used to help get the three housing developments off the ground.
The URA has taken out a loan of $1,851,797 from Business Oregon to assist in the development of residential lots at The Ridge, Ironwood Estates and Holmstrom Heights. The loan’s interest rate is 2.41% over a 20-year term.
The plan is to pay off the loan over time using tax increment financing, Ketchum said. Tax increment financing captures any increase in assessed property value within an urban renewal district, with the additional revenues being directed toward the district’s stated purpose — in this case, residential development.
Ironwood Estates
Ironwood Estates, located along Valley View Drive on the north side of John Day, is the largest of the three developments. It will add 73 new homes to the city once completed.
Ironwood is part of a subdivision that was conceived 30 years ago, according to developer Russ Young.
“It was originated by my mother and father,” Young said. “They were originally a part of Ironwood, and this was all part of a phased-out build when they set the plat back in the early ‘90s.”
Young said there was a need for housing at the time, and a renewed need for housing and places to build houses exists today. The city of John Day reached out to the Youngs, which resulted in Ironwood being included in city’s urban renewal district.
“There was already a template and proved concept of the subdivision up there,” Young added.
The development is currently in its second phase, with Phase 1 having provided sewer service, water and power to the property. The second phase includes the expansion of streets and utilities for the development of approximately 15.2 acres into 17 single-family residential lots.
Phase 2 of construction will also include 1,750 linear feet of new pavement through the addition of two new cul-de-sacs and all the associated utilities for development. Fiber optic internet cable will also be extended to existing lots in the development and will be added to new lots via a grant from Business Oregon, the state’s economic development agency.
The estimated cost of this project is just over $940,000. The URA will provide up to $750,000 in cash and in-kind support — primarily in the form of building materials — for the project. The balance of the cost will be funded by the developer.
Young said work on the project is currently on hold while he awaits a revised plat and signed agreement from the city.
“We’re close,” Young said, adding that once the work begins, it should all be completed within three or four months.
“It’ll go fast because it’s already a part of an existing subdivision,” he said. “We just don’t have a finished plat because we’re doing some redesigning of sewer and water.”
Later phases of Ironwood Estates, Young added, will come in bigger chunks.
“The next phase is when you start to get into the 30 or 40 lot configurations,” he said.
The Ridge
The Ridge is located above the John Day LDS church, just south of Highway 26 on the east end of town. It is the second-largest of the three developments and will add 23 new dwelling units to the city once completed.
Approximately 23 acres comprising 12 multi- and single-family residential lots will be developed during the first phase of development.
Development that had been done to the area previously provided sewer and water lines to the property. Power and fiber optic internet lines are located along Highway 26 and will be connected to the lots underground along the newly developed streets.
The project will also create 2,500 linear feet of new pavement, with supporting infrastructure for utilities that will be installed to city specifications. All of the utilities will be installed prior to paving.
Lot No. 1 of the development will be used for Oregon’s first 3D-printed concrete housing. The 3D-printed dwelling is expected to be completed this summer. It is unknown how many 3D-printed housing units will ultimately wind up in the development.
Iowa-based Alquist 3D was originally tapped to print the homes in the development. That arrangement fell through after an Oregon firm — Huntington-based Layer Line 3D — was found that was willing to do the work at a lower cost.
According to the Oregon business registry, the owners of Layer Line 3D are Shawn and Robyn McKay. The McKays previously purchased the city of John Day’s greenhouse and have other land and business interests in the county.
The project is expected to be completed by Oct. 31. The estimated cost of development is $1.4 million. The URA will provide up to $750,000 in cash and in-kind support, and the balance of the cost will be contributed by the developer, Mahogany Ridge Properties.
Mahogany Ridge also plans to build the homes on the developed lots.
The city received a grant from the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development to help with design plans for the 3D-printed homes. Those plans are still in development.
Russ Comer, a partner with Josh Walker in Mahogany Ridge, said the company is currently focused on phase one of the development and that later phases will happen once the demand is there.
“We’re just really focusing on getting this first piece done and having it available to the community,” he said. “We’re not really putting out any projections of would that might look like beyond that but just kind of focusing on taking small bites and getting it (done) that way.”
Comer said the city’s help is essential in getting his development and the others in the urban renewal district off the ground. Otherwise, they simply wouldn’t pencil out.
“The city recognizes the discrepancy in the cost of putting in a development compared to the amount of money that you can realize from the lots,” he said. “For instance, this project was projected, even before fuel prices and everything went up, to be at about $1.4 million in cost. Let’s say you have, with today’s market, $800,000 in lots to sell in the end. There is just a huge gap there that makes it to where it doesn’t pay to develop any land.”
Comer added that the developments will help boost the local economy while addressing a significant housing shortage.
“We’re definitely employing local contractors and obviously doing a good amount of the labor ourselves. We have our local road builder building the road,” he said.
“Our goal was to really provide the community with a product that it needs. We could’ve done a lot of different things with this property besides what we’re doing here. We understand there is a gap and a need in the community.”
Approximately 60% of the phase one lots are going to be multifamily units.
“That’s in short supply in John Day,” Comer said. “We really worked with the city to try to discover what the actual needs were. It’s really not that half-acre, one-house kind of lot. There will certainly be some of that here, but we wanted to dedicate a significant chunk of the property to fill some of those discrepancies.”
Holmstrom Heights
The last and smallest of the three housing developments is Holmstrom Heights, located at the east end of Charolais Heights on the north side of John Day. Holmstrom Heights will add four new homes to the city.
The property is owned by the Holmstrom family. Frances Holmstrom is serving as the family’s representative, but she could not be reached for comment on the projected cost of the development.
The project extends the end of the road at Charolais Heights by creating 750 feet of new linear pavement, which will provide emergency access to Seventh Street. New water and sewer lines, storm drains and miscellaneous utilities will also be added to the development.
Tidewater Contractors was contracted to do road grading and paving work on Holmstrom Heights. The work is still ongoing, with a small section of road that connects the development to Seventh Street yet to be completed.
Doug Robbins of Tidewater said there isn’t much work left to do on the project short of finishing paving operations. “The upper portion is pretty much complete other than just a little grading on the shoulders,” he said.
The road down the hill toward Seventh Street isn’t completed yet due to issues that came up during attempts to complete the road previously.
“The delay was just due to the water table down there that we got into,” Robbins said. “We weren’t able to move a lot of the dirt at the bottom end because the water table is so high and we’ve been waiting for it to seal itself up.”
Robbins added that Tidewater didn’t prep any lots in the development. “We just built the road that goes in front of the lots. It’s my understanding that whoever purchases the lots will have to develop the roads into their lots.”
The city has made available up to $300,000 in assistance to the developers of Holmstrom Heights.
“They purchased the material to save costs for them(selves); they don’t get the markup on it that way,” Robbins said.
Once completed, the three projects will add more than 2.5 miles of new road construction to the city. The overall cost to develop all the lots on all three projects is expected to be just under $12 million.
The city’s plan for financing development work on the three projects depends on being able to pay off the nearly $1.9 million loan through tax increment financing. But what happens if houses don’t get built fast enough to cover the debt service?
Ketchum said the City Council has considered the possibility and determined that the city has the funds to cover the Business Oregon loan in the event sales stall.
“It was presented to council at one point, but the city has the capacity to pay the loan interest through its general fund, but that decision would have to go through the budget committee,” he said.
